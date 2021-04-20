United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Price Target Raised to $58.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) had its price target hoisted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $43.00 to $58.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.39% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on UAL. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on United Airlines from $54.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on United Airlines from $44.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Cowen upgraded United Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America lowered United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.45.

Get United Airlines alerts:

UAL opened at $53.02 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.59. United Airlines has a 52-week low of $18.18 and a 52-week high of $63.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.63.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported ($7.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($7.08) by ($0.42). United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 54.29% and a negative net margin of 19.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.57) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 59.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that United Airlines will post -26.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $268,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,212.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew P. Nocella sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total value of $600,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,469.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,000 shares of company stock worth $1,409,060 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAL. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in United Airlines by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC bought a new position in United Airlines during the 1st quarter worth about $255,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in United Airlines by 205.0% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 982 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also sells fuel; and offers catering, ground handling, and maintenance services for third parties.

Read More: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.