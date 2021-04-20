United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Trading Down 6% After Earnings Miss

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) shares dropped 6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $51.49 and last traded at $51.68. Approximately 231,109 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 15,822,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.99.

The transportation company reported ($7.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($7.08) by ($0.42). United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 54.29% and a negative net margin of 19.85%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.57) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on UAL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of United Airlines from $54.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen raised shares of United Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. United Airlines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.45.

In other United Airlines news, CFO Gerald Laderman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,746. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 5,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $268,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,212.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,409,060. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UAL. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in United Airlines by 11.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,223 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in United Airlines by 5.5% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth $28,380,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in United Airlines by 161.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 890,943 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,960,000 after buying an additional 550,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

About United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also sells fuel; and offers catering, ground handling, and maintenance services for third parties.

