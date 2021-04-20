United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UDIRF shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of United Internet in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. DZ Bank upgraded United Internet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut United Internet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

Shares of UDIRF stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $46.15. 448 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,967. United Internet has a 52 week low of $36.10 and a 52 week high of $49.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.61. The company has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.81.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

