United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 104,301 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,545 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $17,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 243.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 55.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UPS shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut United Parcel Service from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.32.

Shares of UPS traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $178.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,527,834. The company has a fifty day moving average of $167.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.23. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.85 and a twelve month high of $181.19. The company has a market cap of $154.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 54.18%.

In other news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total value of $2,129,118.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total value of $375,083.75. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.