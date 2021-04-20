United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 54.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,908 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 62,065 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $8,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 243.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 108.0% during the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total value of $375,083.75. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total value of $2,129,118.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $12.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $200.00 target price on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $184.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.32.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $178.06 on Tuesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.85 and a 52 week high of $181.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $167.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.23. The company has a market cap of $154.38 billion, a PE ratio of 33.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.85 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.18%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

