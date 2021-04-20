United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Sabal Trust CO

Sabal Trust CO reduced its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 167,126 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,258 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service comprises 2.1% of Sabal Trust CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $28,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,701 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 6,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 252.8% during the fourth quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 6,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 4,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, G&S Capital LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 96.4% during the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 17,532 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 8,607 shares during the last quarter. 55.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UPS traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $177.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,527,834. The business has a fifty day moving average of $167.76 and a 200 day moving average of $166.23. The company has a market cap of $154.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.85 and a 1 year high of $181.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The business had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 54.18%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. Barclays raised United Parcel Service from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet downgraded United Parcel Service from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Vertical Research initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $200.00 price target on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.32.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total transaction of $2,129,118.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total transaction of $375,083.75. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

