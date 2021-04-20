United Parcel Service (UPS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.66 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The company had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect United Parcel Service to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $178.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.23. The stock has a market cap of $154.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service has a fifty-two week low of $88.85 and a fifty-two week high of $181.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 54.18%.

In other news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total value of $2,129,118.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Wayne M. Hewett acquired 625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $159.82 per share, for a total transaction of $99,887.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,723.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on UPS shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of United Parcel Service from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $200.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $184.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.32.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.