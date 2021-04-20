Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,625 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.64% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust worth $5,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UHT. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,280,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,600,000 after acquiring an additional 77,124 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the third quarter worth about $252,000. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 255.4% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 13,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 9,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 12,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 4,522 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UHT opened at $68.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $944.14 million, a P/E ratio of 46.64 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.84. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 12-month low of $52.25 and a 12-month high of $113.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%.

About Universal Health Realty Income Trust

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments in seventy-one properties located in twenty states, including two that are currently under construction.

