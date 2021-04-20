UnlimitedIP 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.11 Million (UIP)

UnlimitedIP (CURRENCY:UIP) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 20th. One UnlimitedIP coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0116 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, UnlimitedIP has traded down 29.7% against the US dollar. UnlimitedIP has a total market capitalization of $15.52 million and approximately $2.11 million worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get UnlimitedIP alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.99 or 0.00065284 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00019538 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000341 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.99 or 0.00088876 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $350.63 or 0.00636058 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.29 or 0.00042256 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001812 BTC.

About UnlimitedIP

UnlimitedIP is a coin. It launched on December 26th, 2017. UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 coins and its circulating supply is 1,332,878,350 coins. UnlimitedIP’s official website is www.unlimitedip.io . UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The UnlimitedIP (UIP) is a new smart trading platform. It uses influential blockchain technology like any other dispersed ledgers. Moreover, traceability is essential to the company. Safety to make it fiddle proof is also essential. There are also hash algorithms and timestamp asymmetric encryption protocols. The UIP Token is designed for basic services and transactions on the currency platform. Each of the UIP tokens has its IP and cannot be used in a universal manner. So, what is the token actually good for? It’s designed to be used for many different purposes. This includes when someone is using it for recreational copyright transactions. “

Buying and Selling UnlimitedIP

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnlimitedIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UnlimitedIP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UnlimitedIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UnlimitedIP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UnlimitedIP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.