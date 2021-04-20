UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Shares Down 7.6%

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) shares dropped 7.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.65 and last traded at $18.68. Approximately 61,959 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 10,068,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.21.

TIGR has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet cut shares of UP Fintech from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of UP Fintech from $8.30 to $38.60 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, CICC Research started coverage on shares of UP Fintech in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.60 target price for the company.

Get UP Fintech alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.33 and its 200-day moving average is $13.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 311.39 and a beta of 2.18.

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $47.24 million during the quarter. UP Fintech had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 4.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of UP Fintech by 263.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,523 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of UP Fintech in the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of UP Fintech in the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of UP Fintech in the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of UP Fintech in the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

UP Fintech Company Profile (NASDAQ:TIGR)

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including trade order placement and execution, margin financing, account management, investor education, community discussion, and customer support.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for UP Fintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UP Fintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.