Uranium Participation (TSE:U) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.64

Shares of Uranium Participation Co. (TSE:U) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$4.64 and traded as high as C$5.24. Uranium Participation shares last traded at C$5.16, with a volume of 478,652 shares changing hands.

Separately, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Uranium Participation from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Monday, April 12th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$5.27 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$696.29 million and a P/E ratio of 17.43.

Uranium Participation Corporation is a publicly owned investment manager. The company invests its assets substantially in uranium, equity offerings in uranium and holdings of uranium. The firm also lends its uranium to third parties from time to time. Denison Mines, Inc operates as the manager of the company.

