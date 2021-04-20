urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO) Shares Down 0.2%

Shares of urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO) were down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.96 and last traded at $8.37. Approximately 133,630 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 334,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.39.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.27.

About urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO)

urban-gro, Inc operates as an engineering design services company that integrates complex environmental equipment systems to create indoor cultivation facilities for the commercial horticulture market worldwide. It offers engineering and design services, including cultivation space programming, integrated cultivation design, and full-facility mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering; training services ranging from equipment standard operating procedure libraries to staff training sessions; facility and equipment commissioning services; program overview and pricing; and related-party hardware and software platforms.

