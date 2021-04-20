UREEQA Price Down 3.5% Over Last Week (URQA)

UREEQA (CURRENCY:URQA) traded up 13.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 20th. One UREEQA coin can currently be purchased for about $3.63 or 0.00006413 BTC on popular exchanges. UREEQA has a market cap of $15.00 million and $1.59 million worth of UREEQA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, UREEQA has traded down 3.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get UREEQA alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002441 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.03 or 0.00061959 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.45 or 0.00274961 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00004512 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.63 or 0.00025883 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $552.19 or 0.00976738 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $369.48 or 0.00653555 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,375.48 or 0.99719387 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UREEQA Coin Profile

UREEQA’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,137,500 coins. UREEQA’s official Twitter account is @ureeqa_inc

UREEQA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UREEQA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UREEQA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UREEQA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UREEQA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UREEQA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.