Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $33.68 Million

Equities analysts predict that Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) will report $33.68 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Urstadt Biddle Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $33.25 million to $34.10 million. Urstadt Biddle Properties reported sales of $31.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, June 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Urstadt Biddle Properties will report full-year sales of $134.56 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $130.86 million to $137.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $138.42 million, with estimates ranging from $132.56 million to $143.29 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Urstadt Biddle Properties.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 17.50%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UBA shares. B. Riley raised their target price on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler upgraded Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.60.

Shares of NYSE:UBA opened at $18.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $727.05 million, a P/E ratio of 82.00 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a one year low of $8.22 and a one year high of $18.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $196,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Institutional investors own 53.55% of the company’s stock.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

