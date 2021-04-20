Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $33.68 Million

Equities research analysts expect Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) to post $33.68 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Urstadt Biddle Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $34.10 million and the lowest is $33.25 million. Urstadt Biddle Properties posted sales of $31.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Urstadt Biddle Properties will report full-year sales of $134.56 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $130.86 million to $137.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $138.42 million, with estimates ranging from $132.56 million to $143.29 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Urstadt Biddle Properties.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 17.50%.

Several research firms recently commented on UBA. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.60.

NYSE:UBA opened at $18.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $727.05 million, a PE ratio of 82.00 and a beta of 0.99. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a fifty-two week low of $8.22 and a fifty-two week high of $18.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 47.06%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,767,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,363,000 after acquiring an additional 396,430 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,109,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 125.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 306,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,335,000 after acquiring an additional 170,909 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 105.8% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 142,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 73,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 477.9% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 128,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 105,899 shares in the last quarter. 53.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

