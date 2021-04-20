Urus (URUS) Trading Up 11.3% Over Last 7 Days

Urus (CURRENCY:URUS) traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 20th. Urus has a total market cap of $10.49 million and $1.99 million worth of Urus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Urus coin can now be purchased for approximately $22.32 or 0.00039620 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Urus has traded up 11.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.12 or 0.00067665 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00020621 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000345 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.90 or 0.00092117 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $358.97 or 0.00637150 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.12 or 0.00046366 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

About Urus

Urus (CRYPTO:URUS) is a coin. It was first traded on February 28th, 2021. Urus’ official Twitter account is @getaurox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

Buying and Selling Urus

