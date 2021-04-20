USANA Health Sciences (USNA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th. Analysts expect USANA Health Sciences to post earnings of $1.58 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.48. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $310.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. USANA Health Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect USANA Health Sciences to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.
USANA Health Sciences stock opened at $100.67 on Tuesday. USANA Health Sciences has a 12 month low of $65.00 and a 12 month high of $102.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.28. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.98.
USNA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded USANA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Roth Capital increased their target price on USANA Health Sciences from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
In other USANA Health Sciences news, Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.54, for a total value of $38,996.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel A. Macuga sold 3,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $361,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,340 shares of company stock valued at $4,256,473 in the last three months. 45.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
USANA Health Sciences Company Profile
USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.
