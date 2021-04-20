USANA Health Sciences (USNA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th. Analysts expect USANA Health Sciences to post earnings of $1.58 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.48. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $310.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. USANA Health Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect USANA Health Sciences to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get USANA Health Sciences alerts:

USANA Health Sciences stock opened at $100.67 on Tuesday. USANA Health Sciences has a 12 month low of $65.00 and a 12 month high of $102.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.28. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.98.

USANA Health Sciences declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 9th that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 8.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

USNA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded USANA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Roth Capital increased their target price on USANA Health Sciences from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other USANA Health Sciences news, Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.54, for a total value of $38,996.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel A. Macuga sold 3,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $361,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,340 shares of company stock valued at $4,256,473 in the last three months. 45.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

See Also: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for USANA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USANA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.