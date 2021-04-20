USDJ 24 Hour Volume Reaches $25.34 Million (USDJ)

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. One USDJ coin can now be purchased for about $1.05 or 0.00001876 BTC on major exchanges. USDJ has a total market cap of $15.55 million and $25.34 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, USDJ has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002529 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.12 or 0.00062914 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.25 or 0.00281689 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004434 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $551.31 or 0.00987592 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.50 or 0.00025967 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.79 or 0.00666002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,029.85 or 1.00368595 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

USDJ Profile

USDJ’s launch date was April 3rd, 2020. USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 coins. USDJ’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST . The official website for USDJ is just.network

According to CryptoCompare, “USDJ is a stablecoin of TRON. It’s generated through decentralized smart contracts on the TRON network. Anyone can pledge TRX as collateral to generate USDJ. USDJ enters into free circulation as any other cryptocurrency does once generated. It is pegged to the US dollar through Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), and also has autonomous feedback mechanisms. “

