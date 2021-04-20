USDK Price Tops $1.00 on Major Exchanges (USDK)

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 20th. USDK has a total market capitalization of $28.57 million and approximately $316.41 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, USDK has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. One USDK coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001761 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002452 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.52 or 0.00062632 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $155.00 or 0.00273286 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004301 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.59 or 0.00025723 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $382.44 or 0.00674268 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $528.16 or 0.00931195 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56,845.19 or 1.00222490 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

USDK’s genesis date was May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. USDK’s official website is www.oklink.com . USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

