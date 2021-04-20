Utrust Price Down 8% This Week (UTK)

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded down 9.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 20th. One Utrust coin can currently be bought for about $0.52 or 0.00000934 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Utrust has traded down 8% against the dollar. Utrust has a market capitalization of $234.58 million and $26.40 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Utrust alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.30 or 0.00066851 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00019381 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000335 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.30 or 0.00088368 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $360.60 or 0.00646324 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.01 or 0.00041246 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,590.58 or 0.06435591 BTC.

Utrust Coin Profile

Utrust (CRYPTO:UTK) is a coin. It launched on December 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 coins. Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Utrust’s official website is utrust.com . Utrust’s official message board is medium.com/utrust . The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The UTRUST platform aims to provide the consumer protection that buyers take for granted in traditional online purchases – acting as a mediator, resolving conflicts and enabling the possibility of refunds to mitigate fraud, while shielding the merchant from crypto-market volatility. The project wants to enable fast transactions, lower fees, and low cross-border transaction friction, enabling merchants to sell to a growing worldwide audience of crypto-holders. The project aspires to 'build a payment API for marketplace integration that will become the crypto-equivalent of PayPal. “

Buying and Selling Utrust

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Utrust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Utrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Utrust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Utrust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.