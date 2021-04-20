V-ID (VIDT) Price Reaches $0.99 on Exchanges

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. In the last seven days, V-ID has traded 65.5% higher against the dollar. V-ID has a total market capitalization of $45.71 million and approximately $8.26 million worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last day. One V-ID coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00008325 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About V-ID

VIDT is a coin. It was first traded on August 18th, 2018. V-ID’s total supply is 57,563,931 coins and its circulating supply is 46,317,527 coins. The Reddit community for V-ID is /r/VIDT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for V-ID is about.v-id.org . V-ID’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain . The official message board for V-ID is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6

According to CryptoCompare, “V-ID is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. V-ID claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation. VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling V-ID

