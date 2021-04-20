Vai (VAI) Price Hits $0.93 on Major Exchanges

Vai (CURRENCY:VAI) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. One Vai coin can now be bought for $0.93 or 0.00001663 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Vai has traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar. Vai has a market capitalization of $166.54 million and $16.50 million worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Vai alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002441 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.10 or 0.00062614 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $153.29 or 0.00273418 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00004405 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $14.33 or 0.00025569 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $524.55 or 0.00935644 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $370.84 or 0.00661471 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,776.19 or 0.99488478 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Vai Coin Profile

Vai’s total supply is 178,617,922 coins. The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Vai is medium.com/VenusProtocol . The official website for Vai is venus.io . Vai’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain. The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI. “

Vai Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.