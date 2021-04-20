Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $290.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on MTN shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $246.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $246.00 to $292.00 in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of MTN opened at $313.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 275.10 and a beta of 1.26. Vail Resorts has a 1-year low of $146.92 and a 1-year high of $333.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $304.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $277.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $1.59. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 3.91%. The firm had revenue of $684.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vail Resorts will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 3,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.32, for a total transaction of $920,918.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,702,597.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $712,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,197,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 33,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,453,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

