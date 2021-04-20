Validity (VAL) Price Hits $3.58 on Major Exchanges

Validity (CURRENCY:VAL) traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. Over the last seven days, Validity has traded down 13.5% against the U.S. dollar. Validity has a total market cap of $15.31 million and approximately $32,632.00 worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Validity coin can now be purchased for about $3.58 or 0.00006385 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002840 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00021582 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $833.80 or 0.01489065 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Validity Coin Profile

Validity (VAL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Validity’s total supply is 4,285,542 coins and its circulating supply is 4,283,298 coins. Validity’s official Twitter account is @ValidityTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . Validity’s official message board is blog.radiumcore.org . The Reddit community for Validity is https://reddit.com/r/RadiumCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Validity is validitytech.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

Validity Coin Trading

