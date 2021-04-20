Value and Indexed Property Income Trust (LON:VIP) Shares Down 2.5%

Value and Indexed Property Income Trust Plc (LON:VIP)’s share price was down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 211 ($2.76) and last traded at GBX 211 ($2.76). Approximately 33,168 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 59,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 216.50 ($2.83).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.42, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 216.80.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 2.90 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. Value and Indexed Property Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.15%.

In other news, insider Matthew A. Oakeshott acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 220 ($2.87) per share, with a total value of £44,000 ($57,486.28).

Value and Indexed Property Income Trust Company Profile (LON:VIP)

Value and Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Value & Income Services Limited. The fund is co-managed by OLIM Ltd. and OLIM Property Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund also invests in convertible securities. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

