Valvoline Inc. Expected to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.49 Per Share (NYSE:VVV)

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Valvoline in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.49 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.48. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $653.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.84 million. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 121.96% and a net margin of 9.53%. Valvoline’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also commented on VVV. Citigroup raised their price target on Valvoline from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Valvoline from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Valvoline from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

NYSE VVV opened at $28.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.20 and its 200-day moving average is $23.57. Valvoline has a one year low of $13.15 and a one year high of $28.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is 35.97%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VVV. FMR LLC grew its stake in Valvoline by 2,577.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 101,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 97,856 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valvoline by 1,520.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after buying an additional 146,008 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the third quarter valued at approximately $295,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the third quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Valvoline by 2.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 326,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,208,000 after buying an additional 6,730 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

