Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) is CMH Wealth Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

CMH Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF comprises about 4.3% of CMH Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. CMH Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.21% of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF worth $11,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000.

NYSEARCA:VDC traded up $0.96 on Tuesday, hitting $182.63. 6,070 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,486. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $175.58 and a 200-day moving average of $171.49. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.36 and a fifty-two week high of $182.68.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

