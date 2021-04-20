Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) is Peterson Wealth Management’s 7th Largest Position

Peterson Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,539 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 5.0% of Peterson Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Peterson Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $5,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $151.83. 59,384 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,526,721. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.95. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $107.08 and a 1-year high of $153.28.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

