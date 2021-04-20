Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Bought by Compass Ion Advisors LLC

Compass Ion Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,002 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 0.8% of Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000.

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $152.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $146.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.95. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $107.08 and a twelve month high of $153.28.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

