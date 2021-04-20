Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) Position Boosted by Affinity Capital Advisors LLC

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) by 109.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,847 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,754 shares during the quarter. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF comprises 2.3% of Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF worth $6,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 10,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 63,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,680,000 after buying an additional 28,388 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 56,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,165,000 after buying an additional 21,555 shares in the last quarter.

ESGV opened at $77.43 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.84. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $48.37 and a twelve month high of $78.01.

