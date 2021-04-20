Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) is CMH Wealth Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

CMH Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,645 shares during the period. Vanguard Financials ETF accounts for approximately 4.2% of CMH Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. CMH Wealth Management LLC owned 0.12% of Vanguard Financials ETF worth $11,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VFH. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,764,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,386,000 after purchasing an additional 330,733 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,350,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,239,000 after acquiring an additional 687,805 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 312,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,751,000 after acquiring an additional 23,483 shares in the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 224,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,390,000 after acquiring an additional 108,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 210,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,323,000 after purchasing an additional 21,560 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

VFH traded down $1.76 on Tuesday, reaching $85.77. The company had a trading volume of 17,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,207. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $48.71 and a 52-week high of $88.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.01.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Story: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.