Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stake Increased by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 720,706 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,870 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 1.6% of Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $35,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 97.4% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.79 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 365,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,676,241. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.63 and a 200-day moving average of $46.79. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $33.68 and a 12 month high of $51.46.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.