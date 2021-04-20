Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Bought by Sabal Trust CO

Sabal Trust CO raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,540 shares during the quarter. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,374,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,543,000 after acquiring an additional 133,586 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 7,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 12,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 4,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000.

NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.24. The stock had a trading volume of 304,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,356,591. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.31. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $34.31 and a 12-month high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

