Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Position Lessened by Motco

Motco lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 204,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,878,000 after acquiring an additional 15,777 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 155.1% during the 4th quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 6,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 3,971 shares during the period. Viridian Ria LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Viridian Ria LLC now owns 73,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,717,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,282,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $274.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $259.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.06. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $167.07 and a 52-week high of $277.00.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

