Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 468 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,699,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,934,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $946,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $2.32 on Tuesday, reaching $271.84. 53,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 935,354. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $167.07 and a 1-year high of $277.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $259.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.06.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.