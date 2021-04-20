Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 22.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,912 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 1.4% of Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $31,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $273,061,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,787,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,732,787,000 after buying an additional 242,961 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 953,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,661,000 after buying an additional 224,934 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,440,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,304,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,224,000 after buying an additional 166,658 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VUG traded down $2.28 on Tuesday, reaching $271.88. 48,144 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 935,354. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $259.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.06. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $167.07 and a 12 month high of $277.00.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

