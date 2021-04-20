Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Position Raised by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 19.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 229,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,949 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up 4.0% of Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.14% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $20,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,796,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,467,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,264,000 after acquiring an additional 266,116 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $20,878,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 7,622.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 220,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,465,000 after purchasing an additional 217,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,021,000.

Shares of BIV stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.24. 11,062 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,489,533. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $88.21 and a 52-week high of $94.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.73.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

