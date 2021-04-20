Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Sold by Stokes Capital Advisors LLC

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 28.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,260 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 3.7% of Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $9,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $89.20. 6,959 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,489,533. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $88.21 and a one year high of $94.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.73.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

