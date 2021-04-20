Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Purchased by Sabal Trust CO

Sabal Trust CO raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the quarter. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $4,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,186,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,204,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,028 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,120,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $519,799,000 after acquiring an additional 449,199 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1,911.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,445,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $207,715,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324,138 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,793,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $152,325,000 after acquiring an additional 69,315 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,773,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $162,871,000 after buying an additional 67,987 shares during the period.

VNQ traded up $0.87 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.18. The company had a trading volume of 153,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,694,127. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $66.27 and a one year high of $96.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.16.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

