Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Acquired by Moseley Investment Management Inc.

Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,143 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,453 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises 1.8% of Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,357,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

BSV stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.31. 9,565 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,542,986. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $82.03 and a one year high of $83.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.67.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

