Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 170,700 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 1,590,702 shares.The stock last traded at $61.52 and had previously closed at $61.53.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.72.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.021 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VGSH. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 23,294.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 108,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,740,000 after buying an additional 108,088 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 37.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 8,219 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 722.1% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 11,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 9,950 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.0% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 54,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,000 after purchasing an additional 4,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,318,000.

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

