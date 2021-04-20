Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 170,700 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 1,590,702 shares.The stock last traded at $61.52 and had previously closed at $61.53.
The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.72.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.021 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%.
About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)
Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
