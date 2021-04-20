Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) is WBH Advisory Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

WBH Advisory Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,271 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $18,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $188,585,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 248.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,289,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,131,000 after buying an additional 920,113 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,035,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,066,000 after buying an additional 279,042 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,936,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,127,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,266,000 after buying an additional 168,934 shares in the last quarter.

VB traded down $4.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $215.11. 67,398 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 831,212. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $118.75 and a 12-month high of $223.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.78.

