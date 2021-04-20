Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Stake Cut by BLB&B Advisors LLC

BLB&B Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,560 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up 2.3% of BLB&B Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. BLB&B Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $29,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000.

Shares of VB traded down $4.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $214.92. The stock had a trading volume of 53,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,212. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $118.75 and a 12 month high of $223.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $216.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.78.

