Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s Largest Position

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 354,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,990 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 5.7% of Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. owned 0.06% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $126,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 260.0% in the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, South State CORP. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. South State CORP. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period.

Shares of VOO stock traded down $2.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $378.82. The stock had a trading volume of 403,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,981,605. The business’s fifty day moving average is $365.15 and its 200-day moving average is $343.40. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $250.00 and a 1-year high of $384.15.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

