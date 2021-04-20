Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Position Cut by LVW Advisors LLC

LVW Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,742 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Triton Wealth Management PLLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Brightworth increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Brightworth now owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,042,000. Finally, Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC now owns 97,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,582,000 after acquiring an additional 2,957 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

VOO traded down $3.67 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $378.07. 324,530 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,981,605. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $365.15 and a 200 day moving average of $343.40. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $250.00 and a 52 week high of $384.15.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.