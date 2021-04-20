Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) Stake Boosted by WBH Advisory Inc.

WBH Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,915 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,247 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 2.5% of WBH Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $15,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,021,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,428,000 after buying an additional 1,438,066 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,412,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,589,000 after buying an additional 329,841 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,128,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,210,000 after buying an additional 152,253 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,046,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,104,000 after purchasing an additional 162,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVA Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,928,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,989,000 after acquiring an additional 720,713 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VXUS traded down $0.92 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.03. 84,245 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,620,149. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $42.71 and a 52-week high of $65.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.28 and its 200-day moving average is $61.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd.

Featured Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.