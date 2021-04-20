Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Optas LLC’s Largest Position

Optas LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 144,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,854 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 9.4% of Optas LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Optas LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $29,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oldfather Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $215.10. The company had a trading volume of 45,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,459,832. The company has a 50 day moving average of $207.66 and a 200-day moving average of $194.37. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $135.87 and a 52 week high of $217.47.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

