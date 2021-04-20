Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Position Raised by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,720 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,193 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 1.0% of Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $21,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 329.7% in the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000.

VTI traded down $1.95 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $213.78. 199,308 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,459,832. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $135.87 and a fifty-two week high of $217.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.37.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

