Vanilla Network (VNLA) One Day Volume Hits $675,819.00

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded up 64% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. Over the last week, Vanilla Network has traded 22.8% higher against the dollar. Vanilla Network has a total market cap of $28.15 million and $675,819.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vanilla Network coin can now be bought for approximately $40.14 or 0.00071602 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002441 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.10 or 0.00062614 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $153.29 or 0.00273418 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00004405 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $14.33 or 0.00025569 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $524.55 or 0.00935644 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $370.84 or 0.00661471 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55,776.19 or 0.99488478 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Vanilla Network Coin Profile

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 846,427 coins and its circulating supply is 701,296 coins. The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vanilla Network’s official message board is medium.com/@mar_one1 . Vanilla Network’s official website is vanilla.network . Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1

Vanilla Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vanilla Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vanilla Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

