VectivBio (NASDAQ:VECT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $14.93

VectivBio Holding AG (NASDAQ:VECT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.93 and last traded at $15.25, with a volume of 62451 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.25.

VectivBio Company Profile (NASDAQ:VECT)

VectivBio Holding AG, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for rare conditions. It develops Apraglutide, a long-acting synthetic peptide analog of glucagon-like peptide-2 that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with short bowel syndrome-intestinal failure (SBS-IF), as well as for SBS-IF in patients with colon-in-continuity anatomy.

